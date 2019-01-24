UN urges Nepal to focus on war crimes victims as probes languish
Nepal established two commissions in 2015 to probe abuses by government forces and Maoist rebels during the civil war that left 17,000 dead and others missing without a trace.
UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations cautioned Nepal on Thursday that it risked failing war crimes victims as a deadline for investigating atrocities during its decade-long Maoist conflict draws near without a single case being resolved.
Nepal established two commissions in 2015 to probe abuses by government forces and Maoist rebels during the civil war that left 17,000 dead and others missing without a trace.
The government had promised to deliver justice to victims but three years later, rights watchdogs say almost no progress has been made.
With the mandate for both commissions set to expire in a fortnight, Kathmandu has yet to extend its commitment to continuing the peace process.
"Any solution should have the needs of victims at its heart. Only then can the peace process move forward", the UN said in a statement jointly signed by the US, UK, France and Germany, among other nations.
"We are united in the view that without broad public trust in the process, Nepal will not be able to bring closure to the wounds and grievances that persist from the conflict era, nor be able to complete the peace process," the statement said.
More than 60,000 complaints have been filed to both commissions - one investigating an estimated 3,000 forced disappearances and the other focusing on crimes such as rape and murder.
But critics say the truth and reconciliation process has been poorly designed from the outset and stymied by a lack of funding and political will.
The government has not granted the commissioners the legal powers necessary to prosecute war crimes, while a provision granting amnesty to perpetrators is still on the books.
"An extension alone is meaningless. We need a body we can trust to deliver justice to us victims," Suman Adhikari of Conflict Victims' Common Platform told AFP.
Fighting ended in 2006 with a peace deal between Maoist insurgents and government forces. Many former rebels now fill the political ranks of Nepal's ruling party.
Just two prosecutions related to civil war-era crimes have been handed down in civilian courts, one linked to the murder of a teenage girl and the other concerning the killing of a journalist.
Popular in World
-
Saudis to Davos: Move on from Khashoggi, let's do business
-
Swedish teenager upstages China, Brexit at Davos
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
-
Canada acquires rare book previously owned by Adolf Hitler
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.