UN chief warns 'we are losing the race' on climate change
The Paris climate accord has been shaken by the withdrawal of the United States under President Donald Trump, and by threats to do the same by Brazil's new hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro.
UNITED NATIONS – UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that the world is "losing the race" on climate change as he demanded that governments make bolder commitments beyond the Paris accord.
"Climate change is the defining issue of our time. We are losing the race," he said on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"It is absolutely central to reverse this trend."
Guterres said he was "not hopeful" that nations would find the resolve but stressed: "We need political will and we need governments who understand that this is the most important priority of our times."
The Paris climate accord has been shaken by the withdrawal of the United States under President Donald Trump, and by threats to do the same by Brazil's new hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro.
The UN secretary-general said the commitments made in Paris were already "not enough".
"If what we agreed in Paris would be materialised, the temperature would rise more than 3.0 degrees (Celsius)," he said on a Facebook Live broadcast from Davos.
"We need countries to make stronger commitments," Guterres said, calling for more measures to mitigate against climate change, adapt to it, and financial aid for poorer countries.
Popular in World
-
Swedish teenager upstages China, Brexit at Davos
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa
-
Canada acquires rare book previously owned by Adolf Hitler
-
Nurse arrested after incapacitated US woman gave birth
-
CEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.