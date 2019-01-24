Tributes pour in for musician Oliver Mtukudzi

The world renowned Zimbabwean singer died on Wednesday in Harare at the age of 66.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have been pouring in from across the country to honour the legacy of Oliver Mtukudzi.

He'd been battling an illness for the past few weeks.

The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson Solly Malatsi: "He sang in his mother tongue and celebrated his culture which was appreciated all over the world. We extend our condolences to his fans, his family, his music collaborators and t the rest of the world."

Cope's Dennis Bloem: "His work was part and parcel to ease our pains. When we were in prison we listened to his music that's why his music will always stay with us."

