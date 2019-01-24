Tributes pour in for musician Oliver Mtukudzi
The world renowned Zimbabwean singer died on Wednesday in Harare at the age of 66.
JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have been pouring in from across the country to honour the legacy of Oliver Mtukudzi.
The world-renowned Zimbabwean singer died on Wednesday in Harare at the age of 66.
He'd been battling an illness for the past few weeks.
The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson Solly Malatsi: "He sang in his mother tongue and celebrated his culture which was appreciated all over the world. We extend our condolences to his fans, his family, his music collaborators and t the rest of the world."
Cope's Dennis Bloem: "His work was part and parcel to ease our pains. When we were in prison we listened to his music that's why his music will always stay with us."
PODCAST: Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music
