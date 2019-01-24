SJC ‘disappointed’ by SAPS decision to appeal ruling on WC resource allocation
Last month, the Equality Court found the allocation of policing resources in the Western Cape is discriminatory.
CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) says it's disappointed by a decision by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to appeal an Equality Court ruling over police resource allocation in the Western Cape.
Last month, the Equality Court found that the allocation of policing resources in the province is discriminatory.
One of the applicants in the case, Dalli Weyers from the SJC, says that the SAPS has decided to appeal the Equality Court judgment.
"The court was still going to make determinations on remedy but despite that still being pending, the South African Police Service has now decided to appeal."
The SJC, along with provincial government, says that Police Minister Bheki Cele's recent comment about the Cape Metro having more police resources than any other region in the country is a lie.
Weyers says not only does the recent court ruling make this an untruth, but statistics also disprove the claim.
According to the police's 2017/2018 annual report, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have more personnel and vehicles than the Western Cape.
In fact, the Western Cape's personnel numbers show a decline from 20,230 in the 2016/2017 financial year to 20,006 last year.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
