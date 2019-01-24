Richard Mdluli matter ‘a textbook case of corruption’

The submissions were made at the Lawrence Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Thursday, which is investigating Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba's fitness to hold office.

PRETORIA - The senior prosecutor assigned to the case of former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli says they were dealing with a textbook case of corruption, but Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi interfered and had the matter withdrawn.

Mrwebi's decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli has been reviewed and set aside. However, to date, the matter has not been re-enrolled.

Advocate Jan Ferreira says the case against lieutenant general Mdluli was fairly straightforward.

“Lieutenant general Mdluli is the head of crime intelligence. He then goes to Atlantis Nissan, which was the biggest supplier of covert vehicles to crime intelligence, that he works for and obtains a loan from them. If you are paying a loan from the supplier to the unit that you’re working with, that’s a textbook case of corruption.”

Ferreira says Mdluli’s legal team raised objections related to processes and procedures, but Advocate Mrwebi withdrew the matter on issues related to security and intelligence concerns.

He says Mrwebi did not have the legal authority to withdraw the case.

