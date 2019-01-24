Remaining Unisa accounting students now accepted

Last week, several students said their applications for the Certificate in the Theory of Accounting, or CTA, programme were rejected or pending because it was already full.

CAPE TOWN – Dozens of Unisa accounting students, whose applications were in limbo, have now been accepted.

Last week, several students told Eyewitness News their applications for the Certificate in the Theory of Accounting, or CTA, programme was rejected or pending because it was already full.

The problem stemmed from the Department of Higher Education and Training's Enrolment Management Plan which places a limit on the number of students allowed in a course.

Durban based student Faaiza Hanees passed level one of the CTA programme but was frustrated because she couldn't register for level two.

Now she's happy because her application has been approved: "I’m happy that it’s over, no more fighting with Unisa.”

Unisa management has sent an email to CTA I and II students, saying applications will be processed for all eligible students who had trouble registering due to space limitation.

University spokesperson Martin Ramotshela says the institution will not be incurring penalties as it's still within its targets as prescribed by the Enrolment Management Plan.