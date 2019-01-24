Popular Topics
Refugees in CT stuck in red tape limbo

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the Home Affairs Department to open a new facility by the end of March 2018.

FILE: The entrance to the Maitland Refugee Reception Centre in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department says it is complying with a court order regarding the Cape Town Refugee Centre.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the department to open a new facility by the end of March 2018.

The Home Affairs Department insists it is complying with the court order, but the refugee centre has still not been opened in Cape Town.

Last June, Home Affairs said the Public Works Department needed to find appropriate premises for the centre at the time, adding this was to be done by 1 January 2019.

But despite numerous enquiries from Eyewitness News, Public Works Department has failed to respond and cannot indicate where the process is at.

Mulovi Ibrahim, from NGO the Adonis Musati Project, says refugees are left in limbo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

