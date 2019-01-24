President Ramaphosa to address potential investors in Davos
Potential investors will be given an opportunity to hear from and interact with the government delegation and business representatives.
JOHANNESBURG - It’s an important day for team South Africa at the World Economic Forum on Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address an investment seminar and field questions from investors.
Absa and InvestSA are hosting the South African event in Davos, Switzerland.
On Wednesday, Ramaphosa admitted that the country had suffered corruption, state capture and slow economic growth for the past decade, but that these were things of the past.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who is also in Davos, agrees, saying that investors have been assured the country is serious about rooting out corruption.
She said: “They are impressed, they did not think that the ANC government could make such bold decisions that we have taken. The fact that we are transparent and say having those people exposed so that everyone who thinks of committing another corrupt activity can know that there will be consequences.”
Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo
