PIC failed to act when Ayo issues first raised, inquiry hears

On Wednesday, Lufuno Nemagovhani has told the PIC commission of inquiry that he raised a query in May about the manner in which the R4.3 billion deal was approved.

PRETORIA - The head of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)'s internal audit department says the corporation failed to act when issues were first raised about the controversial Ayo investment last year.

Now he's been tasked with investigating the matter.

The investment into Iqbal Surve's Ayo Technology Solutions company by the PIC has been flagged as dubious for some time due to a high valuation placed on the stock at its listing.

Nemagovhani says he is responsible for the interim investigation report into the R4.3 billion Ayo investment which resulted in two suspensions this week.

But he says that this isn't a new issue - he has already raised concerns.

Nemagovhani says no due diligence was followed when approving the controversial Ayo investment and revealed that the deal was signed off before the requisite committee met to approve it.

Executive Fidelis Madavo told the commission the investment was passed on his team by former CEO Dan Matjila, while the Business Day is reporting that acting CEO Matshepo More signed off on the investment.

The inquiry will resume next week.

