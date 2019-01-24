Outa says more needs to be done to root out corruption in water sector
The organisation has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of the Special Investigation Unit into the Umgeni water project but says the investigation should not stop there.
The organisation has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) into the Umgeni water project but says the investigation should not stop there.
Last week, Ramaphosa gave the go-ahead for the SIU to look into allegations of unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure and loss incurred by the board
The entity has been rocked by allegations of corruption, which among other includes a R220 million security tender that was awarded to a company with political connections.
Outa's Yamkela Ntola said: “There has definitely been an intent by the portfolio committee on water and sanitation with regards to holding an inquiry of the issues confronting the Department of Water and Sanitation. Our position is that inquiry definitely needs to go ahead as soon as possible and those who have been found criminally liable should be prosecuted immediately.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
