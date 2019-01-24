NW director of public prosecutions declines to prosecute Jiba
The North West director of public prosecutions has decided to decline to prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba.
PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that the decision has been taken not to prosecute Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba on fraud and perjury charges but this has not been confirmed in writing from the National Prosecuting Authority.
Jiba’s Advocate Zola Majavu made the submission at the inquiry in Centurion on Thursday which is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
The deputy prosecutions boss was criminally charged in 2016 but then NDPP Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case.
Rights group Freedom Under Law successfully challenged that decision.
Majavu says the docket was then sent to the North West director of public prosecutions where he spoke to an official in that office.
“Advocate [Sello] Maema informed that he is aware and was informed that a decision has been taken, he would locate the docket and attach a signed decision which would then be dispatched to me. As matters stand, I have not received the docket; he also informed me that a decision he knows was taken was one that says they decline to prosecute.”
#MokgoroInquiry Jiba attorney Zola Majavu tells the commission that the acting NDPP informed him that the Jiba docket has been sent to the North West DPP to consider and make a decision. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
BREAKING #MokgoroInquiry Majavu says the North West DPP has decided to decline to prosecute Jiba. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
