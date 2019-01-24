NUM, Numsa plan to go on strike if Eskom goes ahead with retrenchments

Both unions handed over a memorandum at Megawatt Park on Wednesday amid fears that their members could be the latest to lose their jobs at the public entity.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining unions the National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) say that their members will go on strike if Eskom goes ahead with planned retrenchments.

In December, Eskom cut its executive management structure from 21 to nine.

Despite this, Eskom’s debt continues to grow from R380 billion at the beginning of last year to R419 billion currently.

The union's Paris Mashiru said: “They are showing that the next level of their action is to go on a strike and again we are saying specifically from seniors at managerial level to join the strike because all these years, they have not been active participants.”

