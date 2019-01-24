Popular Topics
Ntombi Masinga condemns ill-treatment of late husband Phil

Ntombi told mourners gathered at the Khuma Stadium in the North West that her husband’s efforts in the community were not recognised.

Phil Masinga's wife Ntombi speaking at his funeral on 24 January 2019 at the Khumalo Stadium in Khuma, North West province. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Phil Masinga's wife Ntombi speaking at his funeral on 24 January 2019 at the Khumalo Stadium in Khuma, North West province. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
34 minutes ago

KHUMA - Phil Masinga’s wife Ntombi has condemned the ill-treatment the former soccer player received while he was alive.

Ntombi told mourners gathered at the Khuma Stadium in the North West that her husband’s efforts in the community were not recognised.

Masinga passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Ntombi says that her husband’s valiant efforts in the community were not appreciated by those he tried to help.

The late soccer player’s wife says that her husband opened doors for local businessmen in the area but the same businessmen shut their doors when he needed help.

Masinga has been given an official provincial funeral.

WATCH: Phil Masinga laid to rest

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

