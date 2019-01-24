Ntombi Masinga condemns ill-treatment of late husband Phil
Ntombi told mourners gathered at the Khuma Stadium in the North West that her husband’s efforts in the community were not recognised.
KHUMA - Phil Masinga’s wife Ntombi has condemned the ill-treatment the former soccer player received while he was alive.
Ntombi told mourners gathered at the Khuma Stadium in the North West that her husband’s efforts in the community were not recognised.
Masinga passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.
Ntombi says that her husband’s valiant efforts in the community were not appreciated by those he tried to help.
#PhilMasingaFuneral Gospel Star Rebecca Malope with a moving tribute to Phil Masinga. PS pic.twitter.com/aFFQSXHT5Z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
The late soccer player’s wife says that her husband opened doors for local businessmen in the area but the same businessmen shut their doors when he needed help.
Masinga has been given an official provincial funeral.
WATCH: Phil Masinga laid to rest
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Vlakfontein murder suspect found dead in police cell
-
Ramaphosa: 'Evidence being heard at Zondo Commission is cathartic for SA'
-
State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony
-
FW de Klerk says SA can no longer be regarded as non-racial society
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
NPA decision to prosecute Jiba has been made, Mokgoro Inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.