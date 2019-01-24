Ntombi Masinga condemns ill-treatment of late husband Phil

Ntombi told mourners gathered at the Khuma Stadium in the North West that her husband’s efforts in the community were not recognised.

KHUMA - Phil Masinga’s wife Ntombi has condemned the ill-treatment the former soccer player received while he was alive.

Masinga passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Ntombi says that her husband’s valiant efforts in the community were not appreciated by those he tried to help.

#PhilMasingaFuneral Gospel Star Rebecca Malope with a moving tribute to Phil Masinga. PS pic.twitter.com/aFFQSXHT5Z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019

The late soccer player’s wife says that her husband opened doors for local businessmen in the area but the same businessmen shut their doors when he needed help.

Masinga has been given an official provincial funeral.

WATCH: Phil Masinga laid to rest

