NPA denies ‘not enough evidence’ claim in Duduzane Zuma case
Duduzane Zuma appeared in the Specialised Criminal Crimes Court in Johannesburg where the corruption matter was officially dropped.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has denied allegations that the State never had enough evidence in the first place to secure a prosecution against Duduzane Zuma in his now withdrawn corruption case.
Zuma appeared in the Specialised Criminal Crimes Court in Johannesburg earlier on Thursday where the matter was officially dropped.
Barely an hour earlier, the 34-year-old businessman had also appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court for an unrelated culpable homicide and negligent driving case.
The NPA has re-iterated its decision to withdraw corruption charges against Zuma for now.
As explained in its letter to Zuma’s legal team this week, the evidence of the key witnesses, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has not been finalised at the state capture commission
Jonas last year told the commission that Zuma facilitated a meeting with a Gupta brother where Jonas was offered R600 million to take up the job of finance minister.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane says: “Not necessarily meaning that every prosecutor will decide that if someone is in front of the state capture commission then a criminal case can’t proceed. But in this instance, the prosecutors deemed it necessary to wait for that process.”
Meanwhile, as with his previous court appearances, Zuma was accompanied by his father Jacob Zuma, attracting much fanfare.
He offered no comment after the proceedings and was quickly whisked away to a waiting black SUV by his security detail.
