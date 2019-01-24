NPA decision to prosecute Jiba has been made, Mokgoro Inquiry told
The inquiry heard that a decision has in fact been made but has not been communicated to the affected parties.
PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has sought clarity on whether the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to reinstate fraud and perjury charges against deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro made the order on Wednesday. She is presiding over the inquiry in Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
Jiba was criminally charged for her unlawful authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen but Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case in 2015.
Last year, the High Court reviewed and set aside that decision, which has been referred back to the acting national director of public prosecutions for a decision on whether to re-enroll it.
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has asked the evidence leader and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team to file reasons why evidence related to her criminal matter should not be led at the inquiry.
She has also sought clarity on the status of that case.
"The parties shall, in addition, confirm whether or not a decision to prosecute Advocate Jiba has been made and if so, furnish this inquiry with a copy of that decision."
