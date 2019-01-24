Nigerian Chibok girls' champion Ezekwisili quits presidential race
Former government minister Obiageli Ezekwesili said on Twitter that she had been in talks for three months with other candidates about a coalition.
LAGOS - The leading female candidate in Nigeria’s presidential election said on Thursday she had withdrawn from the race weeks ahead of the poll to help build a coalition to provide a viable alternative to the country’s two main parties.
Former government minister Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of a group to raise awareness about more than 200 girls kidnapped by the militant Islamist group Boko Haram in 2014, said on Twitter that she had been in talks for three months with other candidates about a coalition.
Nigeria’s presidential election is scheduled to take place on 16 February. The main candidates in the race to head Africa’s top oil-producing country are the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president who is representing the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
“I have decided to step down from the presidential race and focus on helping to build a coalition for a viable alternative to the #APCPDP in the 2019 general,” said Ezekwesili in a tweet.
Ezekwesili was not considered to be among the frontrunners in the race. Analysts see President Buhari and Abubakar as the only genuine contenders due to the financial power and patronage networks provided by their parties.
The PDP ruled from 1999 when civilian rule began until Buhari’s 2015 election win with his All Progressives Congress (APC) party. The main contenders ahead of February’s poll have been in the public eye for decades - Buhari was a military ruler in the 1980s and Abubakar was vice president from 1999-2007.
Ezekwesili, a former government minister, is a founder of the civil society organization Transparency International. She was considered for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her anti-corruption work.
She is known more recently for her work as co-founder of ‘Bring Back Our Girls’, a campaign which seeks to raise awareness about some 270 girls who were kidnapped from their school in the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok in April 2014 by Boko Haram.
Many of the girls managed to escape in the hours following their abduction or have been released in the last few years, but about 100 are still missing and their condition is unknown.
Popular in Africa
-
Spokesman denies call for dialogue came from Mnangagwa
-
Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66
-
New Congo president Tshisekedi calls for unity after divisive election
-
Group warns of intensified protests in Zim, demands removal of army
-
[PODCAST] Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music
-
[WATCH] A collection of Oliver Mtukudzi's greatest hits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.