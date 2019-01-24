Monaco coach Thierry Henry suspended - club
Thierry Henry took up the post with 2017 French champions Monaco in October but they have just three Ligue 1 wins after 21 games.
MONACO - Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has been suspended from his role as coach of Monaco with his team second bottom of Ligue 1, the Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday.
"Henry has been suspended until a definitive decision is made," the club said in a statement, adding that assistant coach Franck Passi would oversee training on Friday ahead of the weekend's clash with fellow strugglers Dijon.
