Mokgoro allows evidence related to perjury case against Jiba to be presented

The Mokgoro Commission is looking into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office at the NPA.

PRETORIA - Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has ruled that evidence related to the abandoned perjury case against deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba may be presented at an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Jiba was charged with fraud and perjury in 2016 for the unlawful authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Then national director Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case against Jiba, but the High Court reversed the decision.

Jiba’s legal team objected to evidence being led about this case, but Mokgoro has given the green light for Advocate Jan Ferreira the prosecutor assigned to the case to testify.

“We have found no basis, in law and within the parameters of this inquiry, that would preclude Advocate Ferreira from testifying at this stage of the proceedings.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)