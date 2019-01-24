Mokgoro allows evidence related to perjury case against Jiba to be presented

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
Go

Mokgoro allows evidence related to perjury case against Jiba to be presented

The Mokgoro Commission is looking into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office at the NPA.

NPA Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba appears at the Mkgoro Inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
NPA Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba appears at the Mkgoro Inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
59 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has ruled that evidence related to the abandoned perjury case against deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba may be presented at an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The Mokgoro Commission is looking into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office at the NPA.

Jiba was charged with fraud and perjury in 2016 for the unlawful authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Then national director Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case against Jiba, but the High Court reversed the decision.

Jiba’s legal team objected to evidence being led about this case, but Mokgoro has given the green light for Advocate Jan Ferreira the prosecutor assigned to the case to testify.

“We have found no basis, in law and within the parameters of this inquiry, that would preclude Advocate Ferreira from testifying at this stage of the proceedings.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA