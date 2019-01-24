Spokesman denies call for dialogue came from Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba says the president had indicated this was an attempt to put words in his mouth by those running his official Twitter account.

The remark comes on the same day that the country’s justice minister said a report accusing the security forces of torture is unbalanced.

The tweet in question had called for national dialogue in the wake of last week’s violent protests, in which at least 12 people were killed in clashes with the security forces.

Charamba says dialogue can't be based on violence, a reference to the government's claim that the MDC was behind last week's violent protests against a record high fuel price hike.

Zimbabwe’s Human Rights Commission has documented the use of systematic torture by police and soldiers in the subsequent crackdown.

But Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has dismissed the findings, telling state media the commission’s report is “unbalanced and offside”.