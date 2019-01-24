Popular Topics
Maimane vows to fight for justice for Esidimeni victims

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says some of the families have still not received justice for the death of their loved ones.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the crowd outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office for a memorial service for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the crowd outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office for a memorial service for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Scores of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters and some family members have gathered outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office for a memorial service for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says some of the families have still not received justice.

“We will continue to fight until there’s justice. At this point, 144 people have been recorded but what’s the real tragedy today is that we don’t really know the real number.”

The DA has arranged the memorial just days after it sparked anger with its controversial billboard.

The billboard lists the names of Life Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading "The ANC is Killing US".

Some families are considering taking legal action as they were not consulted by the party before their loved ones’ names were put on display.

At least 144 people mentally ill patients died after being transferred to ill-equipped NGOs.

