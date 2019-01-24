Maimane vows to fight for justice for Esidimeni victims

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says some of the families have still not received justice for the death of their loved ones.

JOHANNESBURG – Scores of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters and some family members have gathered outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office for a memorial service for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

“We will continue to fight until there’s justice. At this point, 144 people have been recorded but what’s the real tragedy today is that we don’t really know the real number.”

The DA has arranged the memorial just days after it sparked anger with its controversial billboard.

The billboard lists the names of Life Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading "The ANC is Killing US".

Some families are considering taking legal action as they were not consulted by the party before their loved ones’ names were put on display.

At least 144 people mentally ill patients died after being transferred to ill-equipped NGOs.

It is painful, it took us about a year to find out that our son died, and they buried him without our consent," the family member elaborates.

"The death toll is recorded as 144, but the horrifying aspects of this tragedy is that we may never know the real number.



"The death toll is recorded as 144, but the horrifying aspects of this tragedy is that we may never know the real number. Of the 62 people for whom we opened missing persons cases last year, 21 are still unaccounted for." - @MmusiMaimane

"The #LifeEsidimeni massacre is a stain in the conscious minds of the South African government. This was the most careless and heartless act ever."



This was the most careless and heartless act ever." #RememberEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/9TgmcNki0Q — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 24, 2019

If the government that did this to their family members cannot deliver justice and compensation, then we will compel them to do so. We will not rest until it is done.