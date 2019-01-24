Maimane vows to fight for justice for Esidimeni victims
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says some of the families have still not received justice for the death of their loved ones.
JOHANNESBURG – Scores of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters and some family members have gathered outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office for a memorial service for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says some of the families have still not received justice.
“We will continue to fight until there’s justice. At this point, 144 people have been recorded but what’s the real tragedy today is that we don’t really know the real number.”
The DA has arranged the memorial just days after it sparked anger with its controversial billboard.
The billboard lists the names of Life Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading "The ANC is Killing US".
Some families are considering taking legal action as they were not consulted by the party before their loved ones’ names were put on display.
At least 144 people mentally ill patients died after being transferred to ill-equipped NGOs.
"I ask God to make me strong because I'm not coping.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 24, 2019
It is painful, it took us about a year to find out that our son died, and they buried him without our consent," the family member elaborates. #RememberEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/ae56Rq3T8u
Putting facts!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 24, 2019
"The death toll is recorded as 144, but the horrifying aspects of this tragedy is that we may never know the real number.
Of the 62 people for whom we opened missing persons cases last year, 21 are still unaccounted for." - @MmusiMaimane #RememberEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/MUNFiEI0IN
Our Leader, @MmusiMaimane— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 24, 2019
is now speaking!
WATCH: "The #LifeEsidimeni massacre is a stain in the conscious minds of the South African government.
This was the most careless and heartless act ever." #RememberEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/9TgmcNki0Q
Walking side by side with the families affected by the #LifeEsidimeni tragedy.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 24, 2019
If the government that did this to their family members cannot deliver justice and compensation, then we will compel them to do so.
We will not rest until it is done.#RememberEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/XugVg3nvkb
The message is crystal clear from the families of the victims!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 24, 2019
Those who are responsible for the #LifeEsidimeni massacre must face the full might of the law.
We will not allow them to silence us by diverting attention away from their role in these deaths.#RememberEsidimeni pic.twitter.com/fmAxr9Cujh
Popular in Local
-
NW director of public prosecutions declines to prosecute Jiba
-
Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful
-
Missing Muizenberg woman found alive and unharmed
-
Jiba, Mrwebi received bribes from Bosasa, Agrizzi tells inquiry
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
Ntombi Masinga condemns ill-treatment of late husband Phil
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.