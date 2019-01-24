Maimane apologises to Esidimeni families over DA billboard

The billboard lists the names of Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading 'The ANC is Killing US'.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has now apologised for the party's billboard that includes the names of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The billboard sparked outrage when it was unveiled earlier this month with many accusing the DA of trying to score cheap political points.

The billboard lists the names of Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading "The ANC is Killing Us".

Some families are considering taking legal action as they were not consulted by the party before their loved ones’ names were put on display.

At a DA memorial service for the victims in the Johannesburg CBD Maimane said sorry and insisted the billboard was not for political purposes.

“I know that the decision to include the names of the victim opened a lot of pain. I spoke to the family and it was not our intention to open old wounds and I truly apologise to the families.”