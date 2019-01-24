Missing Muizenberg woman found alive and unharmed

Apparently, two women saw her in the southern suburbs and recognised her from flyer and called the police.

CAPE TOWN – Police have confirmed that a Muizenberg woman who had been missing for days has been found.

Angelique Ripepi disappeared on Saturday.

She was last seen leaving her home apparently to go to a job interview in Table View.

Apparently, two women saw her in the southern suburbs and recognised her from the flyer and called the police.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “We can confirm that the missing person, Angelique Ripepi was found last night alive and unharmed at approximately 6pm and she was reunited with her family.”