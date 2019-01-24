Missing Muizenberg woman found alive and unharmed

Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful
Local
Apparently, two women saw her in the southern suburbs and recognised her from flyer and called the police.
CAPE TOWN – Police have confirmed that a Muizenberg woman who had been missing for days has been found.
Angelique Ripepi disappeared on Saturday.
She was last seen leaving her home apparently to go to a job interview in Table View.
Apparently, two women saw her in the southern suburbs and recognised her from the flyer and called the police.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “We can confirm that the missing person, Angelique Ripepi was found last night alive and unharmed at approximately 6pm and she was reunited with her family.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.