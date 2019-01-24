Man's body found in shallow grave in CT

The body was discovered on Wednesday night and was buried in a shallow grave.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man’s body was found in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “Upon arrival at the scene, police found a partially decomposed body of a 35-year-old man lying in a shallow grave. We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation and a post-mortem will be conducted.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)