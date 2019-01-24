Malema: 'Time for Ramaphoa to come clean on Bosasa involvement'

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it is time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean about his involvement in the Bosasa scandal.

The party has accused the president of lying and says it will hold him to account during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) next month.

Malema says Ramaphosa needs to stop lying to South Africans about his relationship with Bosasa.

The EFF leader says now is the time to come clean: “South Africans must simply ask, how it is that to this day, Ramaphosa has not been referred to the ANC title deed committee given his implication to Bosasa.”

The call comes after Ramaphosa told Parliament last year that he was not aware of a R500,000 donation from Bosasa as part of his presidential campaign.

However, Malema said this is a lie: "Not even Ramaphosa in the ANC is about the corruption that has characterised the past 25 years of the ANC rule."

The party says, if Ramaphosa fails to do so, the EFF will hold him to account during his Sona.

