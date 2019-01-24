Maimane calls for 15-year jail sentence for corrupt politicians

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is claiming that there isn’t a single member of his party that will be implicated in the Bosasa scandal.

DURBAN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called for a 15-year jail sentence for corrupt politicians, especially African National Congress (ANC) leaders who have been found guilty of impropriety in the Bosasa scandal.

Maimane was speaking in Umlazi where he is urging residents to join in the final voter registration drive this weekend.

The opposition leader also visited Phoenix for a community meeting and residents in Umhlanga.

While Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema claims that his organisation is the only party that cannot be fingered in the shady dealings at Bosasa, Maimane is claiming there isn’t a single member of his party that will be implicated.

“The Bosasa claims demonstrate that it wasn’t just Jacob Zuma; it shows that the ANC is a corrupt organisation.”

#KasiToKasi #DA @MmusiMaimane has been warmly welcomed by Peter Ely who is the owner of “The George” bar here in Umhlanga Rocks. Ely jokingly says the DA must pay for a round of drinks for everyone here. ZN pic.twitter.com/OOomLb2rhz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2019

#KasiToKasi #DA @MmusiMaimane is now in Umhlanga where he is still encouraging residents to register to vote during the last registration drive this weekend and of course to vote for the DA during the elections. This ward 35 is led by DA councillor Heinz de Beer.ZN pic.twitter.com/xMsIQS2Urc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2019

Maimane says the DA’s soon to be unveiled election manifesto will focus on jobs and tightening control at the country’s borders.

“Our manifesto will speak about how we plan to put a job in every home. We want to speak further about how we secure our borders to make sure that all citizens and non-citizens are registered properly,” he added.

Informal traders at the KwaMnyandu Shopping Centre told Maimane that they don’t have running water and toilets for the stalls they operate from.

