Lotto results: Wednesday, 23 January 2019

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 23 January 2019 are as follows:

Lotto results: 03, 05, 24, 28, 32, 38 Bonus: 40

LottoPlus results: 03, 11, 16, 21, 42, 46 Bonus: 51

LottoPlus2 results: 12, 20, 29, 31, 35, 38 Bonus: 48

