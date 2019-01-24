[LISTEN] Need for speed: Former racer lifts lid on CT's street racing scene

CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies interviewed Junaid Hamid, editor of Race Web Online Magazine, about street racing in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – Street racing is back in the spotlight following an illegal race on the N1 in Cape Town, which left a participant seriously injured.

While many say street racing should be banned, editor of Race Web Online Magazine Junaid Hamid says it's going to be around for a long time.

“It’s been around for quite some time and it’s still going to be around long after me. It needs to be controlled and attended to. In my opinion, things are getting out of hand and something needs to be done.”

