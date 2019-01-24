[LISTEN] Does the world need a social credit score to help us 'behave'?

Radio 702 | What happens when you voluntarily submit your personal data to companies and can your data be used against you?

JOHANNESBURG - We live in a world with more surveillance cameras than ever before and rather than just monitoring a location, the cameras are now able to recognise and track us.

So when you hear China is testing a programme to give its citizens a social score based on their actions you would be forgiven for believing it has gone too far.

China wanted to find a way to reward positive actions and penalise actions that were not.

But what happens when your data is used against you?

Listen to the audio for more.