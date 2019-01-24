[LISTEN] Are you treating your domestic worker right?
Radio 702 | Aisha Pandor, CEO and founder of Sweep South, shares details on the purpose of the Domestic Workers Act and what you should be paying your domestic worker.
JOHANNESBURG - What should South Africans who employ domestic workers be doing to ensure that their working agreement is within the law and brings much-needed dignity to the domestic work industry and the people in it?
Aisha Pandor, CEO and founder of Sweep South - a home cleaning service which operates in some of South Africa's major cities- joined Radio 702's Azania Mosaka to share details on the purpose of the Domestic Workers Act, what you should be paying your domestic worker and seeing the home as a professional work environment.
"Gardeners, drivers, au pairs, anyone helping to look after elders, a nurse, those all fall under the banner of domestic workers.
"When it comes to wages, what government is trying to do is address historical inequalities and discrimination, abuse and exploitation. At the same time I think government is cognisant of the fact that many South Africans who employ domestic workers are not in a position to pay what I think most people would constitute a decent living wage and so we have a minimum wage that caters for domestic workers, it is about 75% of the rate of the national minimum wage..."
Listen to the audio above for more.
