Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death
According to police, Ernest Mabaso hanged himself last week while in custody.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing deceased Vlakfontein murder accused Ernest Mabaso says he’s waiting for his client's death certificate before deciding on what action to take.
According to police, Ernest Mabaso hanged himself last week while in custody; the pair was set to apply for bail on Thursday.
Mabaso and Fita Khupe are accused of murdering seven members of a family in Vlakfontein three months ago.
They’re accused of murdering four children and three women in Vlakfontein in October.
The lawyer Makau Sekgatja says he was surprised that Mabaso’s apparently took his own life.
“He apparently died in Cape Town. It’s alleged that he killed himself, but we don’t have a post-mortem to confirm that.”
Sekgatja says he will still represent Mabaso until he gets to the bottom of exactly what’s happened.
“They will release the death certificate next Tuesday, 29 January.”
At the same time, Vlakfontein community members say they’re disappointed that Mabaso’s killed himself.
Community members say following Mabaso’s death, they're left with more questions than answers.
The bail application for co-accused Khupe is expected to continue next week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Zondo Inquiry hears how Watson planned to rope in Zuma
-
Agrizzi details how former NPA boss Simelane helped Bosasa
-
Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
University of Pretoria to phase out Afrikaans as medium of instruction
-
Missing Muizenberg woman found alive and unharmed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.