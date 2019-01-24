Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death

According to police, Ernest Mabaso hanged himself last week while in custody.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing deceased Vlakfontein murder accused Ernest Mabaso says he’s waiting for his client's death certificate before deciding on what action to take.

Mabaso and Fita Khupe are accused of murdering seven members of a family in Vlakfontein three months ago.

The lawyer Makau Sekgatja says he was surprised that Mabaso’s apparently took his own life.

“He apparently died in Cape Town. It’s alleged that he killed himself, but we don’t have a post-mortem to confirm that.”

Sekgatja says he will still represent Mabaso until he gets to the bottom of exactly what’s happened.

“They will release the death certificate next Tuesday, 29 January.”

At the same time, Vlakfontein community members say they’re disappointed that Mabaso’s killed himself.

Community members say following Mabaso’s death, they're left with more questions than answers.

The bail application for co-accused Khupe is expected to continue next week.

