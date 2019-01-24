Mrwebi's decision to withdraw Mdluli case under spotlight

Lawrence Mrwebi has been accused of improper interference in lieutenant general Richard Mdluli fraud and corruption case, which was withdrawn in 2012.

JOHANNESBURG -The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard the reasons given by Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi for withdrawing the case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli were not among the complaints raised by Mdluli himself.

Mrwebi has been accused of improper interference in the lieutenant general's fraud and corruption case, which was withdrawn in 2012.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba's fitness to hold office.

Despite Mrwebi’s decision to withdraw the Mdluli case being reviewed and set aside, it’s still not been re-enrolled.

Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira told the commission that Advocate Mrwebi did not have the authority to accept representations from Mdluli.

Despite this, he accepted the representations and instructed that the case be withdrawn.

“The main reason that the SDPP (special director of public prosecutions) provided that the prosecution could not continue was based on the alleged breach of security legislation. Our concern was that this point was not raised by lieutenant general Mdluli, so this was something raised for the fist time by Advocate Mrwebi.”

Meanwhile, the inquiry heard that the perjury case against Nomgcobo Jiba will not be re-enrolled.