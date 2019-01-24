Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper among SAG Awards presenters

The 'A Star is Born' actors are among 15 big names that will be taking to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the ceremony on Sunday,

LOS ANGELES – SAG Awards bosses have unveiled 15 big name presenters for this weekend's ceremony, including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek.

The A Star is Born actors, along with their co-star Sam Elliott, are among 15 big names that will be taking to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the ceremony on Sunday,

It is traditional for cast members to introduce clips from the films that are nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophy, which this year has A Staris Born, BlacKkKlandsman, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians.

Representing BlacKkKlansman will be Adam Driver and John David Washington, while Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett will introduce their film Black Panther.

Malek will be joined by Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello to present Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians will be represented by Henry Golding, Ken Jeong, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh.

It was previously revealed that Tom Hanks will be handing the SAG Life Achievement Award to Alan Alda, and further presenters - including the ones to reveal individual category winners for both film and television - will be announced over the coming days.

The 25th annual SAG Awards will be hosted by Will and Grace actress Megan Mullally.

The presenter announcement came not long after SAG-AFTRA blasted Oscars organisers and accused them of pressuring Academy members not to attend other awards ceremonies.

They said in a statement earlier this month: "SAG-AFTRA has fielded numerous requests to respond to assertions that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exerts extraordinary and unwarranted pressure on talent to hold them from appearing at other award presentations.

"We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognised for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honour these goals... We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action."