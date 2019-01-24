Kannaland residents urged to reduce water consumption
The provincial department says that water consumption in the Zoar area is unacceptably high as the Karoo is being left parched by drought.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department is urging Kannaland residents to reduce water consumption.
The Karoo is being left parched by drought.
The provincial department says that water consumption in the Zoar area is unacceptably high.
The department says the region currently uses 170 litres of water per person per day.
Spokesperson James-Brent Styan says as an interim measure, the district municipality has placed seven water tankers in Zoar to provide water. This is until the reservoirs have been replenished from the groundwater.
“We have noticed that water consumption does remain quite high and if people reduced it to at least 50 litres per day and that would go a long way to alleviating pressure on water resources.”
Styan says that neighbouring municipalities stepped in to rehabilitate the Calitzdorp water treatment plant. The plant was not adequately maintained and the water quality was poor.
“There was maintenance to be done, it was quite dirty and the treatment works is back to operations,” he said.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
