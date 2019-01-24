Kannaland residents urged to reduce water consumption

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
Go

Kannaland residents urged to reduce water consumption

The provincial department says that water consumption in the Zoar area is unacceptably high as the Karoo is being left parched by drought.

A farm in the central Karoo after four years of drought conditions. Picture: Supplied
A farm in the central Karoo after four years of drought conditions. Picture: Supplied
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department is urging Kannaland residents to reduce water consumption.

The Karoo is being left parched by drought.

The provincial department says that water consumption in the Zoar area is unacceptably high.

The department says the region currently uses 170 litres of water per person per day.

Spokesperson James-Brent Styan says as an interim measure, the district municipality has placed seven water tankers in Zoar to provide water. This is until the reservoirs have been replenished from the groundwater.

“We have noticed that water consumption does remain quite high and if people reduced it to at least 50 litres per day and that would go a long way to alleviating pressure on water resources.”

Styan says that neighbouring municipalities stepped in to rehabilitate the Calitzdorp water treatment plant. The plant was not adequately maintained and the water quality was poor.

“There was maintenance to be done, it was quite dirty and the treatment works is back to operations,” he said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA