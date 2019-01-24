-
Johan Stemmet to host his last Noot vir Noot episode
Johan Stemmet's last show will air on SABC 2 at 7 pm on Thursday night after being at the helm since 1990.
JOHANNESBURG - The presenter of South Africa's longest-running game show will bid farewell to viewers after 30 years of being one of the most famous faces of TV entertainment in the country.
Johan Stemmet will present the popular award-winning show Noot vir Noot for the last time after being at the helm since 1990.
Stemmet's production company is also behind the show's production, with him playing a major role behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera.
His last show will air on SABC 2 at 7 pm on Thursday night. Stemmet took to Facebook to express his gratitude and love for his loyal viewers.
