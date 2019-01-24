Jewellery store at Glen Shopping Mall robbed

Trump delays speech, stands firm on wall ahead of shutdown votes
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for four gunmen who robbed a jewellery store at the Glen Shopping Mall in the south of Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.
It's understood the group confronted staff and customers at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “The information received states that no shots were fired and no one was injured. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about these suspects to contact Crime Stop.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
