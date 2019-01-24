IEC hopes to capture 1 million new voters after final registration weekend

The IEC says there are still millions of people who have not provided their residential addresses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it hopes to have 1 million new registered voters after this weekend’s final registration process.

This is the last opportunity for eligible voters to register ahead of elections in May.

The commission says it does not have the residential details of 1.5 million registered voters.

CEO Sy Mamabolo says that those who have not provided these details must do so on the day of voting.

“We should not allow anyone to vote without first providing either an address or details of their ordinary place of residence.”

Mamabolo says the after this weekend’s registration process, voters can update their details online and unregistered voters can visit their local IEC office during office to register.

