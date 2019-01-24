Hail warning issued for Gauteng

Residents and motorists have been advised to be cautious as strong winds, heavy downpours and hail are expected mainly in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a hail warning for Gauteng on Thursday evening.

Forecaster Khumsa Masizana says: “Any time after 8 pm today, we might start to see some clearing. We are in summer thunderstorms season and so every day we issue a thunderstorm warning mainly in the eastern and central parts of South Africa.”