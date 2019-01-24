Hail warning issued for Gauteng
Residents and motorists have been advised to be cautious as strong winds, heavy downpours and hail are expected mainly in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a hail warning for Gauteng on Thursday evening.
Forecaster Khumsa Masizana says: “Any time after 8 pm today, we might start to see some clearing. We are in summer thunderstorms season and so every day we issue a thunderstorm warning mainly in the eastern and central parts of South Africa.”
Warning:24/01/2019 17h00 TO:24/01/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni municipalities with possible strong winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2019
