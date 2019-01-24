Group warns of intensified protests in Zim, demands removal of army

Rights groups say at least 12 people have been killed in the government crackdown, while police insist they're only aware of three deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has called on that country's leaders to meet the people's demands, warning of intensified protests if they don't.

The group has weighed in on the country's economic crisis that has lead to days of unrest with the army accused of conducting raids using live ammunition.

Among the demands by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is the release of all political prisoners and activists and that those accused of involvement in the violent protests be granted the right to a fair trial.

The coalition’s regional coordinator Blessing Vava has also called on the army to cease fire.

“We demand the immediate removal of the military from conducting policing duties and the immediate halt of state-sponsored violence on citizens.”

He says the media in the country is also being used as a tool of oppression.

“We demand that the state media desist from fuelling human rights abuses and further polarising our society.”

The group has warned against what it calls a reductionist approach to the affairs in Zimbabwe, saying the national crisis goes beyond dialogue on the economy.

