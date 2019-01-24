Group warns of humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe
Rights groups say at least 12 people have been killed in the government crackdown, while police insist they're only aware of three deaths.
JOHANNESBURG - The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is warning of a regional humanitarian crisis if the situation in the country is not urgently addressed.
The group has weighed in on the unrest gripping South Africa's neighbour in the wake of this month's 150% petrol price hike which sparked mass street protests.
On Tuesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to begin a national dialogue after he cut short his Europe tour to address the crisis in the country.
But the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition says citizens of Zimbabwe don’t believe Mnangagwa’s calls.
The coalition’s regional coordinator Blessing Vava says South Africa cannot ignore the fact that it's directly involved in Zimbabwe’s affairs.
The coalition has called on the African Union and the Southern African Development Community to step in and ensure Zimbabwe’s Constitution is upheld.
WATCH: ‘Our families are being held hostage,' say Zimbabweans in S:
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
