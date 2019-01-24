Frail at 130, Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' will stay home from now on
That’s one of the key findings of experts conducting a six-week assessment and restoration of 'Sunflowers,' painted by the Dutch master in southern France in 1889.
AMSTERDAM - At 130 years old, one of Vincent van Gogh’s famous paintings of sunflowers in a vase has become too delicate to keep touring the world and will have to stay at home in Amsterdam.
That’s one of the key findings of experts conducting a six-week assessment and restoration of “Sunflowers,” painted by the Dutch master in southern France in 1889.
“The base and paint layers are stable, but sensitive to vibrations and changes in air humidity and temperature,” said Van Gogh Museum director Axel Ruger.
“It is therefore important that the painting is moved as little as possible and that it is displayed in a stable environment,” he said.
In addition to the minor restoration, a team of experts has uncovered details about precisely what materials Van Gogh used, including the exact roll of linen its canvas was cut from.
They said they were now more confident Van Gogh, who painted the canvas in January of 1889, had based it on an earlier “Sunflowers” he painted in the summer of 1888, which now hangs in the National Gallery in London.
In the restoration, a layer of wax is being removed, but several varnishes applied over the years — and now dirty or discolouring — cannot be removed because they have bonded with the underlying paint.
“Sunflowers” will go back on display at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam on 22 February under new, more gentle lighting.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's former TV series 'Suits' axed
-
R Kelly branded ‘monster’ by estranged daughter
-
Parents want Oscar nod pulled for film on son's murder
-
R Kelly's brother opens up on sex abuse
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 January 2019
-
Prince William's mental health campaign was shunned by celebrities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.