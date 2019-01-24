Father expected in court over deadly mob attack on daughter’s alleged rapist

The mob killing over the weekend followed the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN – A father is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with a vigilante attack of a man accused of raping his daughter.

However, a medical examination later established the child was not sexually assaulted.

Police say the 52-year-old deceased was attacked after the community accused him of raping the girl.

The child's mother took her to a clinic and the suspect was taken to the streets by a mob that proceeded to beat him to death.

Police later established that the child had not been raped and the girl's father handed himself over to police.

He's admitted to fetching the deceased at his home before the mob killing.

The 36-year-old father has been charged with murder and police are still searching for others who participated.

Police have warned communities that mob justice won't be tolerated, adding that an innocent man had been killed based on a rumour.