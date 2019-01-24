Father accused of murder after mob attack to remain behind bars
The 36-year-old, who thought the victim had raped his daughter, appeared in the in court after handing himself over the police this week.
CAPE TOWN - A father charged with the murder of a mob justice victim, who was accused of rape, will remain in custody.
The 36-year-old appeared in the Motherwell Magistrates Court in The Eastern Cape on Thursday after handing himself over the police this week.
He did so after a medical examination showed his seven-year-old daughter was not raped.
The father made a brief court appearance on a charge of murder.
The matter has been postponed until 7 February to give him time to hire a private attorney; the State is opposing bail.
Mava Fundakubi was beaten to death by a mob after he was accused of raping the child.
By that time the medical report came back, it was too late as the 52-year-old suspect had already died at the hands of the angry mob.
Police have warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
