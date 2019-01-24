Popular Topics
Family of man murdered at Mayfair mosque say they're now living in fear

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear and police are still searching for the killers.

Outside the Mayfair Jummah Masjid where a 40-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
56 minutes ago

MAYFAIR - Relatives of a Johannesburg businessman who was gunned down at a mosque in Mayfair say that they're living in constant fear due to the spate of crime in the area.

Mohammed Amien was accosted by armed men in the parking lot of the Jummah Masjid Mosque just after evening prayers on Wednesday and shot dead.

Another person was left wounded in the attack.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear and police are still searching for the killers.

A relative of Amien says they've been left numb and with so many unanswered questions following his death.

“I don’t know who would want him dead and for what reasons. It’s traumatic.”

She's described the father of seven as a generous man who loved his community.

“He was very loving, caring and cared about everybody in the community.”

Amien's family have called for police to do everything they can to track down those behind his murder.

WATCH: Mayfair mosque shooting leaves community in shock

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

