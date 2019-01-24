Duduzane Zuma’s homicide case postponed to March

Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful
Local
Duduzane Zuma arrived with his father former President Jacob Zuma and briefly appeared in the dock.
JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case has been postponed to 26 March in the Randburg Magistrates Court.
He arrived with his father, former President Jacob Zuma, and briefly appeared in the dock.
The matter relates to a car crash involving Zuma's Porsche and a taxi 2014 in which one person was killed.
#DuduzaneZuma is now speaking to his legal team. pic.twitter.com/0ieM1GUg1y— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
#DuduzaneZuma Father and son (Jacob and Duduzane Zuma) share laughs before proceedings.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
ML pic.twitter.com/HYVQQGhN3q
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.