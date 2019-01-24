Duduzane Zuma’s homicide case postponed to March

Duduzane Zuma arrived with his father former President Jacob Zuma and briefly appeared in the dock.

JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case has been postponed to 26 March in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

He arrived with his father, former President Jacob Zuma, and briefly appeared in the dock.

The matter relates to a car crash involving Zuma's Porsche and a taxi 2014 in which one person was killed.

