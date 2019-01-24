DRC's Kabila calls on compatriots to support successor Felix Tshisekedi
Tshisekedi is due to be inaugurated as the DRC's new president and Kabila says he’ll hand over the reins without regret.
PRETORIA - Outgoing President Joseph Kabila has called on his compatriots to massively support his successor Felix Tshisekedi who’s due to be inaugurated on Thursday.
Kabila says he’ll hand over the reins without regret.
The election of Tshisekedi remains controversial.
France, which cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, has noted that Tshisekedi won but stopped short of congratulating him.
It will send its ambassador in Kinshasa to witness his swearing in.
The presidents of South Africa, Kenya, Burundi, and Tanzania have all congratulated Tshisekedi and underlined their respect for the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The wait-and-see attitude adopted by fellow African countries and the wider international community puts the onus on the new DRC president to deliver on the reconciliation and progress that he has promised.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66
-
[WATCH] A collection of Oliver Mtukudzi's greatest hits
-
Tributes pour in for legendary Oliver Mtukudzi
-
Sex traffickers hold 20,000 Nigerian women, girls in Mali - agency
-
SA man detained in Mozambique as suspected terrorist dies in custody
-
Zimbabwe’s civil servants threaten to go on strike over salaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.