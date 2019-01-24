DRC's Kabila calls on compatriots to support successor Felix Tshisekedi

Tshisekedi is due to be inaugurated as the DRC's new president and Kabila says he’ll hand over the reins without regret.

PRETORIA - Outgoing President Joseph Kabila has called on his compatriots to massively support his successor Felix Tshisekedi who’s due to be inaugurated on Thursday.

Kabila says he’ll hand over the reins without regret.

The election of Tshisekedi remains controversial.

France, which cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, has noted that Tshisekedi won but stopped short of congratulating him.

It will send its ambassador in Kinshasa to witness his swearing in.

The presidents of South Africa, Kenya, Burundi, and Tanzania have all congratulated Tshisekedi and underlined their respect for the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The wait-and-see attitude adopted by fellow African countries and the wider international community puts the onus on the new DRC president to deliver on the reconciliation and progress that he has promised.

