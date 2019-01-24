Grant urges Justice Department to act tough on unruly motorists

Transport MEC Donald Grant has urged the Department of Justice to take traffic offences more seriously.

Grant says they are looking at putting through an amendment bill for traffic laws in the province.

This comes after two taxi drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol this week.

In another incident that sparked outrage, a drag racer crashed on the N1 highway in Cape Town.

Grant says stronger laws are required.

“We want wider areas which we can cover, which is more than just track race. A whole wider range of offences, including unroadworthy vehicles for impoundment and I wanted more severe consequences so that drivers can be alerted that they can lose their licence and they can go for re-testing.”

He says they are looking at lobbying the justice cluster to implement greater consequences for motorists who exceed the speed limit.

“We need to consult with the Justice Department and what I’m going to appeal to them is that they must take action on serious traffic offences. They must take them more seriously.”