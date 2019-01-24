Doctor Khumalo pays tribute to former teammate Phil Masinga
Khumalo has reminisced about the time their former coach Jomo Sono recruited Masinga to Jomo Cosmos in the early 90s.
KHUMA, North West – Former Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has paid tribute to his former teammate Phil Masinga at his funeral service in Khuma in the North West.
Khumalo has reminisced about the time their former coach Jomo Sono recruited Masinga to Jomo Cosmos in the early 90s.
Masinga lost his battle to cancer last week.
Khumalo gave a heartfelt tribute, remembering how Sono brought Masinga to Cosmos for his first professional contract.
He says that Masinga was working at a mine in the North West when Sono came knocking on his door.
Masinga played for Cosmos 88 times, scoring 23 goals between 1990 and 1991.
He scored the goal that sent South Africa to the Fifa World Cup in 1998.
#PhilMasingaFuneral Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo shares a story of how Jomo Sono recruited #PhilMasinga to Jomo Cosmos. pic.twitter.com/VcLGmv0FBr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
#PhilMasingaFuneral Some of the former soccer players that are here. Picture: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/56o4t7pQPv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
#PhilMasingaFuneral SAFA’s Danny Jordaan. AJ pic.twitter.com/O5ajf1sAlz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
#PhilMasingaFuneral FIFA has sent a message to be read here. AJ pic.twitter.com/6PXSfantaN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
#PhilMasingaFuneral ‘He was so skinny, very skinny’ - Sono on the first time he saw Masinga play, before signing him. AJ pic.twitter.com/0jK3jc8BeJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Ntombi Masinga condemns ill-treatment of late husband Phil
-
Pakistan captain Sarfraz apologises for controversial taunt
-
[WATCH LIVE] Phil Masinga laid to rest
-
'Proud' Bafana star Percy Tau completes BCom degree
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Brawn understands wall of secrecy round stricken Schumacher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.