Doctor Khumalo pays tribute to former teammate Phil Masinga

Khumalo has reminisced about the time their former coach Jomo Sono recruited Masinga to Jomo Cosmos in the early 90s.

KHUMA, North West – Former Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has paid tribute to his former teammate Phil Masinga at his funeral service in Khuma in the North West.

Masinga lost his battle to cancer last week.

Khumalo gave a heartfelt tribute, remembering how Sono brought Masinga to Cosmos for his first professional contract.

He says that Masinga was working at a mine in the North West when Sono came knocking on his door.

Masinga played for Cosmos 88 times, scoring 23 goals between 1990 and 1991.

He scored the goal that sent South Africa to the Fifa World Cup in 1998.

#PhilMasingaFuneral Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo shares a story of how Jomo Sono recruited #PhilMasinga to Jomo Cosmos. pic.twitter.com/VcLGmv0FBr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019

#PhilMasingaFuneral FIFA has sent a message to be read here. AJ pic.twitter.com/6PXSfantaN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019