Demawusa serves Metrobus with notice to strike

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus in Johannesburg says it's been served with strike notice by the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa).

The union says it intends to go on strike from Monday.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says Demawusa's demands are largely centred around salary issues.

“Management is negotiating to avert the strike, as we transport students and various workers. The strike is not desirable at this time.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)