De Klerk: 'Govt must give clarity on how land expropriaton will be done'
FW de Klerk says that he's opposed to the Constitution being changed to further accommodate land expropriation without compensation.
CAPE TOWN - FW de Klerk says that he's opposed to the Constitution being changed to further accommodate land expropriation without compensation.
The former apartheid president says that Section 25 of the Constitution, as is, already allows for land expropriation without compensation in applicable cases.
He addressed the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday and also spoke about issues relating to racism, inequality and state-owned enterprises.
De Klerk says that in the best interest of the country, government must provide clarity on exactly how land expropriation without compensation will be carried out.
"I think the policy uncertainty which has been created at the moment is harming the economy of South Africa, it is resulting in companies and possible investors sitting on money and not investing."
Last year, a draft report tabled by Parliament's constitutional review committee found that most written submissions were against consitutional change.
De Klerk has stressed the importance of the Constitution guiding government's decision-making processes.
"The Constitution does remain the supreme law of the land. Our courts, led by the Constitutional Court, have consistently upheld the rule of law and have frequently struck down unconstitutional laws or executive actions."
On the issue of non-racialism, De Klerk claims that government has abandoned the tradition of promoting reconciliation as exemplified by the late former President Nelson Mandela.
WATCH: FW de Klerk on state of SA under democracy
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: 'Evidence being heard at Zondo Commission is cathartic for SA'
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the Works
-
Corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma to be officially withdrawn
-
State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I got more than R1m from Bosasa for my legal fees'
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.