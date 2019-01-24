De Klerk: 'Govt must give clarity on how land expropriaton will be done'

FW de Klerk says that he's opposed to the Constitution being changed to further accommodate land expropriation without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - FW de Klerk says that he's opposed to the Constitution being changed to further accommodate land expropriation without compensation.

The former apartheid president says that Section 25 of the Constitution, as is, already allows for land expropriation without compensation in applicable cases.

He addressed the Cape Town Press Club on Wednesday and also spoke about issues relating to racism, inequality and state-owned enterprises.

De Klerk says that in the best interest of the country, government must provide clarity on exactly how land expropriation without compensation will be carried out.

"I think the policy uncertainty which has been created at the moment is harming the economy of South Africa, it is resulting in companies and possible investors sitting on money and not investing."

Last year, a draft report tabled by Parliament's constitutional review committee found that most written submissions were against consitutional change.

De Klerk has stressed the importance of the Constitution guiding government's decision-making processes.

"The Constitution does remain the supreme law of the land. Our courts, led by the Constitutional Court, have consistently upheld the rule of law and have frequently struck down unconstitutional laws or executive actions."

On the issue of non-racialism, De Klerk claims that government has abandoned the tradition of promoting reconciliation as exemplified by the late former President Nelson Mandela.

WATCH: FW de Klerk on state of SA under democracy