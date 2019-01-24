Popular Topics
Court to hear bid to lift Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension

Laerskool Schweizer Reneke made headlines earlier this month when a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in a grade R class went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

Elana Barkhuizen, the suspended teacher from Laerskool Schweizer Reneke. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court is due to hear an urgent application by Solidarity seeking to lift the suspension of a teacher at a North West school embroiled in allegations of racism.

Elana Barkhuizen, the teacher who captured the photo, was sanctioned.

No action has yet been taken against her colleague who is in charge of that class.

Solidarity believes that it was wrong and that there was no basis to suspend Barkhuizen for capturing the image that went viral.

The trade union says that Barkhuizen was never offered an opportunity to defend herself and it claims that proper processes were not followed.

It plans to ask the Labour Court to lift the sanctions against the educator with immediate effect.

More clarity is expected on who exactly suspended Barkhuizen as she is employed by the school governing body and not North West Education Department.

More details are also expected on why the teacher was suspended in the first place from Laerskool Schweizer Reneke.

